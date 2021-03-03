.
.
.
.
Language

Bill Burns sails through Senate Intelligence Committee hearing to lead CIA

William Burns, nominee for Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) director, testifies during his Senate Intelligence Committee hearing, Feb. 24, 2021. (Reuters)
William Burns, nominee for Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) director, testifies during his Senate Intelligence Committee hearing, Feb. 24, 2021. (Reuters)

Bill Burns sails through Senate Intelligence Committee hearing to lead CIA

Followed Unfollow

Joseph Haboush, Al Arabiya English

Published: Updated:

Veteran US diplomat Bill Burns sailed through his Senate Intelligence Committee hearing Tuesday to become the next director of the Central Intelligence Agency (CIA), paving the way for a full Senate vote on his nomination.

“Rarely does a nominee come before this committee with this much positive approval,” committee chair Senator Mark Warner said during the hearing.

For all the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

President Joe Biden tapped burns to lead the CIA - a vastly different role from his decades of experience at the State Department.

Burns is well-respected by both Republicans and Democrats and has served for several presidents from both sides of the political spectrum.

Under former President Barack Obama, he was the deputy secretary of State after serving times as the under-secretary of political affairs. Before that, he was the US ambassador to Russia and Jordan, separately.

He’s also known for being involved in the secret talks with Iran that led to the now-defunct Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) brokered by the Obama administration.

Read more: Second-highest ranking US diplomat to retire

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News

Editor's Choice

Controversial EU-Iran business forum goes ahead despite outcry Controversial EU-Iran business forum goes ahead despite outcry
Manga Production’s first ever Saudi-Japanese anime film set to hit theaters in 2021 Manga Production’s first ever Saudi-Japanese anime film set to hit theaters in 2021

Top Content

US destroyer docks in Sudan for 1st time in 25 years, day after Russian ship arrives US destroyer docks in Sudan for 1st time in 25 years, day after Russian ship arrives
Japan requests for China to stop anal swab COVID-19 tests on its citizens Japan requests for China to stop anal swab COVID-19 tests on its citizens
WHO panel issues strong advice against hydroxychloroquine for COVID-19 WHO panel issues strong advice against hydroxychloroquine for COVID-19
COVID-19 cases rise for 1st time in 7 weeks, world won't conquer virus in 2021: WHO COVID-19 cases rise for 1st time in 7 weeks, world won't conquer virus in 2021: WHO
Biden administration announces ‘recalibration’ of ties with Saudi Arabia Biden administration announces ‘recalibration’ of ties with Saudi Arabia
Manga Production’s first ever Saudi-Japanese anime film set to hit theaters in 2021 Manga Production’s first ever Saudi-Japanese anime film set to hit theaters in 2021

Before you go

U.S. considering additional steps to promote accountability for Houthi leaders
U.S. considering additional steps to promote accountability for Houthi leaders

Explore More