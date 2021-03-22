.
Russia expresses regret over US refusal to organize Putin-Biden talks

Russian President Vladimir Putin(L) during his annual press conference in Moscow on December 19, 2019, and US President Joe Biden speaking on the anniversary of the start of the Covid-19 pandemic, in the East Room of the White House in Washington, DC on March 11, 2021. US President Joe Biden said he agrees with the assessment that his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin is a killer. In an interview with ABC News broadcast on March 17, 2021, Biden said Putin would pay a price for trying to undermine his candidacy in the US 2020 election as alleged in a new US intelligence report.Asked if he thought Putin, who is accused of being ruthless with his opponents, is a killer, Biden said, I do. MANDEL NGAN, Alexander NEMENOV / AFP
Russian President Vladimir Putin(L) and US President Joe Biden (R). (AFP)

AFP, Moscow

Moscow said Monday it regretted that Washington did not respond to President Vladimir Putin’s proposal to organize public talks with US President Joe Biden.

“One more opportunity has been passed up to look for a way out of the dead end in Russia-US ties,” the Russian foreign ministry said in a statement.

“Responsibility for that rests fully with the United States.”

Putin last week offered to hold virtual talks with Biden after the American leader described him as a “killer”.

He suggested that the two leaders have an “open direct discussion”, inviting Biden to hold a “live broadcast” on either Friday or Monday.

Biden told reporters on Friday that the two would speak “at some point”.

In an interview with ABC News on Wednesday, when asked if he thought Putin, who has been accused of ordering the poisoning of opposition figure Alexei Navalny, is “a killer”, Biden said: “I do.”

Putin later mocked the US leader’s remarks, saying “it takes one to know one” and wishing the 78-year-old Biden good health.

The US president’s remarks sparked the biggest crisis in bilateral relations in years, with Russia ordering its Washington ambassador back to Moscow for urgent consultations in an unprecedented move in recent diplomatic history.

