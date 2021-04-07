.
.
.
.
Language

President Biden plans executive action on guns as soon as Thursday: Source

Supporters of gun control and firearm safety measures hold a protest rally outside the US Supreme Court in Washington, DC, December 2, 2019. (File photo: AFP)
Supporters of gun control and firearm safety measures hold a protest rally outside the US Supreme Court in Washington, DC, December 2, 2019. (File photo: AFP)

President Biden plans executive action on guns as soon as Thursday: Source

Followed Unfollow

Reuters

Published: Updated:

US President Joe Biden is expected to start rolling out executive actions regulating guns as soon as Thursday, according to a person familiar with the matter.

The responses are expected to include a presidential declaration that could ultimately require people who buy untraceable, self-assembled “ghost guns” to undergo a background check, the person said.

The measure is one of several the administration has been working on for months to try to limit gun violence but without starting a legal battle that could lead to courts quickly dismantling the policies.

For all the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

The US Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives has said more than 30 percent of the illegal weapons it has confiscated in some areas of California are “ghost guns” but they are not currently regulated as firearms that require background checks.

Mass shootings last month in Georgia and Colorado have put pressure on the White House to act, as swift legislation is not likely through Congress.

Gun control activists have been invited to an event at the White House about the matter on Thursday, according to a different person familiar with the matter.

White House press secretary Jen Psaki declined to comment on which policies Biden would sign but said Biden would discuss the issue on Thursday.

“I don’t have anything to preview,” she said. “I can convey that I expect the president will have more to say tomorrow.”

The Department of Justice did not respond to a request for comment.

Read more:

Police identify six dead Bangladesh family members in Texas murder-suicide plot

US authorities: Navy medic shoots two, is shot and killed on base

US shooting leaves 10 people dead in Colorado supermarket: Police

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
Saudi Arabia to increase Mecca Grand Mosque capacity for Umrah in Ramadan Saudi Arabia to increase Mecca Grand Mosque capacity for Umrah in Ramadan
Saudi Arabia’s Council of Ministers adopts policy to prevent child labor Saudi Arabia’s Council of Ministers adopts policy to prevent child labor
Top Content
China reports African swine fever outbreak on Xinjiang farm holding 599 pigs China reports African swine fever outbreak on Xinjiang farm holding 599 pigs
Israel informed US it attacked Iran’s Saviz ship in Red Sea as retaliation: NYT Israel informed US it attacked Iran’s Saviz ship in Red Sea as retaliation: NYT
Jordan bans media coverage of Prince Hamzah ordeal amid ongoing investigation Jordan bans media coverage of Prince Hamzah ordeal amid ongoing investigation
Recording emerges of heated exchange between Jordan’s Prince Hamzah and army chief Recording emerges of heated exchange between Jordan’s Prince Hamzah and army chief
‘Mother ship’, ‘command center’: The Iranian ship ‘Saviz’ attacked in Red Sea ‘Mother ship’, ‘command center’: The Iranian ship ‘Saviz’ attacked in Red Sea
Cargo ship belonging to Iran's IRGC attacked in Red Sea: Al Arabiya sources Cargo ship belonging to Iran's IRGC attacked in Red Sea: Al Arabiya sources
Before you go
U.S.'s Kerry at UAE-hosted climate change meeting
U.S.'s Kerry at UAE-hosted climate change meeting
Explore More