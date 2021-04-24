.
.
.
.
Language

US VP Kamala Harris to discuss migration with Mexican president

US Vice President Kamala Harris reacts during a virtual roundtable of experts on the Northern Triangle at the White House in Washington, DC, US April 14, 2021. (Reuters/Kevin Lamarque)
Harris reacts during a virtual roundtable of experts on the Northern Triangle at the White House in Washington, DC, US April 14, 2021. (Reuters/Kevin Lamarque)
US foreign policy

US VP Kamala Harris to discuss migration with Mexican president

Followed Unfollow

AFP

Published: Updated:

Vice President Kamala Harris will have a virtual meeting with Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador in May to discuss the economy and migration, the White House said Saturday.

“On May 7, Vice President Kamala Harris will meet virtually with Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador, who will be joined by Secretary of Foreign Relations Marcelo Ebrard Casaubon and Secretary of Economy Tatiana Clouthier Carrillo,” the vice president’s spokeswoman Symone Sanders said in a statement.

“This meeting will deepen the partnership between our countries to achieve the common goals of prosperity, good governance, and addressing the root causes of migration.”

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Harris has been tasked with spearheading President Joe Biden’s bid to resolve the long-running problem of uncontrolled migration over the US-Mexican border.

She will meet virtually with Guatemalan President Alejandro Giammattei next week to discuss the migrant surge, and will visit Central America in June.

The schedule raises the profile of Harris on one of the toughest-to-resolve issues facing the new Biden administration.

Unlike Republican Donald Trump, who emphasized physically stopping would-be immigrants from crossing the border, Biden and Harris have pledged to help regional governments address the poverty and violence driving people to make the difficult journey north in the first place.

Read more:

US under Biden will no longer call migrants ‘illegal aliens’

US reviewing 5,600 migrant child cases for possible separations at US-Mexico border

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
Saudi Arabia vaccinates about 68 pct of state security prison inmates Saudi Arabia vaccinates about 68 pct of state security prison inmates
Saudi Arabia appoints third female ambassador Inas al-Shahwan to Sweden and Iceland Saudi Arabia appoints third female ambassador Inas al-Shahwan to Sweden and Iceland
Top Content
Saudi Arabia announces ban on fruits, vegetables from Lebanon due to drug smuggling Saudi Arabia announces ban on fruits, vegetables from Lebanon due to drug smuggling
President Macron says France won’t give in to ‘Islamist terrorism’ President Macron says France won’t give in to ‘Islamist terrorism’
Greece: Tons of cannabis seized in cupcake machine shipment from Lebanon to Slovakia Greece: Tons of cannabis seized in cupcake machine shipment from Lebanon to Slovakia
Airfares soar, private jets in demand as rich Indians flee COVID-19 Airfares soar, private jets in demand as rich Indians flee COVID-19
Drone footage shows camels amid desert flash floods in Saudi Arabia’s Al Khurma Drone footage shows camels amid desert flash floods in Saudi Arabia’s Al Khurma
Debris from missing Indonesian submarine recovered: Military Debris from missing Indonesian submarine recovered: Military
Before you go
Face to face with ISIS - Al-Hawl Camp - Episode 11
Face to face with ISIS - Al-Hawl Camp - Episode 11
Explore More