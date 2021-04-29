.
.
.
.
Language

America’s oldest living woman is 114-year-old Nebraska resident

Thelma Sutcliffe. (Twitter)
Thelma Sutcliffe. (Twitter)

America’s oldest living woman is 114-year-old Nebraska resident

Followed Unfollow

The Associated Press, Omaha

Published: Updated:

A 114-year-old Nebraska woman who has taken the title of America’s oldest living person says what she wants most is to eat with her friend after a year of pandemic restrictions.

For all the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Thelma Sutcliffe, of Omaha, became the nation’s oldest living person and seventh-oldest in the world on April 17 when Hester Ford, a 115-year-old woman, died in North Carolina, according to the Gerontology Research Group.

The Omaha World-Herald reports that Sutcliffe was born on Oct. 1, 1906. Her longtime friend, Luella “Lou” Mason, said she is happy that the senior living center where Sutcliffe lives is locked down, but “Thelma is as determined as ever to do what she wants to do.”

Until visitors are allowed in the dining room, Thelma is taking all her meals in her room. Mason, who has Sutcliffe’s power of attorney, calls the senior living center 24 hours ahead of time to schedule visits.

“She asks me every time I visit, ‘Are you going to eat with me today?’” Mason recalled. “It breaks my heart that I can’t.”

Sutcliffe’s hearing and sight are fading, Mason said, but her mind is still “very sharp.”

Sutcliffe received her COVID shots at the earliest opportunity, but testing for the coronavirus was a nonstarter.

Mason said Sutcliffe looked at the swab and said, “You’re not going to be sticking that thing up my nose. You can tell Lou to stick it up hers.”

Read more:

Michangelo masterpiece David recreated in 3D-printed sculpture for Dubai Expo 2020

Philippine collector holds record amassing collection of fast-food restaurant toys

Emma Morano, last person alive born in 1800s, turns 117

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Editor's Choice
Transcript: Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman’s full interview on Vision 2030 Transcript: Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman’s full interview on Vision 2030
Explosive-laden boat off Yanbu Port in Saudi Arabia destroyed: Defense ministry Explosive-laden boat off Yanbu Port in Saudi Arabia destroyed: Defense ministry
Top Content
Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman: No plans for income tax in Saudi Arabia at all Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman: No plans for income tax in Saudi Arabia at all
Saudi Arabia’s holy city of Mecca sees rain, hail Saudi Arabia’s holy city of Mecca sees rain, hail
Transcript: Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman’s full interview on Vision 2030 Transcript: Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman’s full interview on Vision 2030
Flight tracking services record first flight between Israel and Syria Flight tracking services record first flight between Israel and Syria
Major Chinese investors in talks to take Aramco stake: Reuters Major Chinese investors in talks to take Aramco stake: Reuters
Saudi Arabia reports 1,062 new COVID-19 cases, 13 deaths Saudi Arabia reports 1,062 new COVID-19 cases, 13 deaths
Before you go
Ukraine's Slavutych town marks 35 years since Chernobyl disaster
Ukraine's Slavutych town marks 35 years since Chernobyl disaster
Explore More