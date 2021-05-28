.
Hong Kong tycoon Jimmy Lai sentenced to 14 months for unauthorized assembly

Media mogul Jimmy Lai, founder of Apple Daily, leaves the Court of Final Appeal by prison van in Hong Kong, China February 9, 2021. (File photo: Reuters)
Reuters, Hong Kong

Jailed Hong Kong media tycoon and Beijing critic Jimmy Lai was sentenced to a further 14 months in prison on Friday for organizing an unauthorized assembly on October 1, 2019, during one of the city’s pro-democracy rallies that year.

Judge Amanda Woodcock delivered the sentence in the District Court.

This month, Lai - who is already serving a 14-month sentence for participating in similar demonstrations on August 18 and August 31, 2019 - and nine other activists pleaded guilty to organizing an unauthorized assembly.

