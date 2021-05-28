Hong Kong tycoon Jimmy Lai sentenced to 14 months for unauthorized assembly

Jailed Hong Kong media tycoon and Beijing critic Jimmy Lai was sentenced to a further 14 months in prison on Friday for organizing an unauthorized assembly on October 1, 2019, during one of the city’s pro-democracy rallies that year.

Judge Amanda Woodcock delivered the sentence in the District Court.

This month, Lai - who is already serving a 14-month sentence for participating in similar demonstrations on August 18 and August 31, 2019 - and nine other activists pleaded guilty to organizing an unauthorized assembly.

