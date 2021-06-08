Muslim family of four killed in ‘premeditated’ Canada truck attack

A man driving a pick-up truck slammed into and killed four members of a Muslim family Sunday evening in the south of Canada’s Ontario province, in what police said Monday was a “premeditated” attack.

A 20-year-old suspect was arrested at a mall seven kilometers (four miles) from the intersection crosswalk in London, Ontario where it happened, and has been charged with four counts of murder and one count of attempted murder. A child was also hospitalized following the attack.

“There is evidence that this was a planned, premeditated act, motivated by hate. It is believed that these victims were targeted because they were Muslim,” Detective Superintendent Paul Waight told a news conference.

