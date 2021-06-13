Russia tests COVID-19 vaccine as nasal spray for children: Agencies

Russia has tested a nasal spray form of its COVID-19 vaccine that is suitable for children aged 8-12, and plans to launch the new product in September, the scientist who led the development of the Sputnik V vaccine said on Saturday.

Alexander Gintsburg, who heads the Gamaleya Institute that developed Sputnik V, said the spray for children used the same vaccine “only instead of a needle, a nozzle is put on,” the TASS

news agency reported.

