.
.
.
.
Language

Russia tests COVID-19 vaccine as nasal spray for children: Agencies

Nasal spray. (iStock)
Coronavirus

Russia tests COVID-19 vaccine as nasal spray for children: Agencies

Followed Unfollow

Reuters

Published: Updated:

Russia has tested a nasal spray form of its COVID-19 vaccine that is suitable for children aged 8-12, and plans to launch the new product in September, the scientist who led the development of the Sputnik V vaccine said on Saturday.

Read the latest updates in our dedicated coronavirus section.

Alexander Gintsburg, who heads the Gamaleya Institute that developed Sputnik V, said the spray for children used the same vaccine “only instead of a needle, a nozzle is put on,” the TASS
news agency reported.

Read more:

Brazil’s President Bolsonaro fined as he flouts mask rule before motorcyclists

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Editor's Choice
Saudi Arabia to limit Hajj to 60,000 residents, nationals living in Kingdom Saudi Arabia to limit Hajj to 60,000 residents, nationals living in Kingdom
Abu Dhabi requires COVID-19 vaccine, negative PCR test to enter public places Abu Dhabi requires COVID-19 vaccine, negative PCR test to enter public places
Top Content
Saudi Arabia to limit Hajj to 60,000 residents, nationals living in Kingdom Saudi Arabia to limit Hajj to 60,000 residents, nationals living in Kingdom
Watch: Queen Elizabeth insists on cutting cake with sword at G7 event Watch: Queen Elizabeth insists on cutting cake with sword at G7 event
Denmark footballer Eriksen given CPR after collapsing during Euro 2020 clash Denmark footballer Eriksen given CPR after collapsing during Euro 2020 clash
Hundreds take part in funeral of Canadian Muslim family killed in ‘terrorist attack’ Hundreds take part in funeral of Canadian Muslim family killed in ‘terrorist attack’
Russia tests COVID-19 vaccine as nasal spray for children: Reports Russia tests COVID-19 vaccine as nasal spray for children: Reports
Syrian hospital hit in artillery attacks on Afrin, at least 13 killed Syrian hospital hit in artillery attacks on Afrin, at least 13 killed
Before you go
Pope calls for reconciliation, healing over Canada school discovery
Pope calls for reconciliation, healing over Canada school discovery
Explore More