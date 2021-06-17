.
.
.
.
Tech provider Akamai blamed for latest global online outages

This file photo taken on March 18, 2017 shows a sign for Akamai technology company on a building in Cambridge, Massachusetts. A global online outage at major banks and airlines on June 17, 2021 was caused by a problem with tech provider Akamai, one of the firms affected has confirmed. (File photo: AFP)
This file photo taken on March 18, 2017 shows a sign for Akamai technology company on a building in Cambridge, Massachusetts. A global online outage at major banks and airlines on June 17, 2021 was caused by a problem with tech provider Akamai, one of the firms affected has confirmed. (File photo: AFP)

AFP, Sydney

Published: Updated:

A global online outage at major banks and airlines on Thursday was caused by a problem with tech provider Akamai, one of the firms affected has confirmed.

Virgin Australia said it “was one of many organizations to experience an outage with the Akamai content delivery system”, adding that work was underway to prevent the roughly one-hour blackout from happening again.

