Tech provider Akamai blamed for latest global online outages

A global online outage at major banks and airlines on Thursday was caused by a problem with tech provider Akamai, one of the firms affected has confirmed.

Virgin Australia said it “was one of many organizations to experience an outage with the Akamai content delivery system”, adding that work was underway to prevent the roughly one-hour blackout from happening again.

