Afghan Taliban capture key border crossing with Iran: Spokesman

A group of Afghan migrant workers enter Afghan territory after leaving Iran at the Islam Qala border in Herat province November 5, 2012. (Reuters)

AFP, Kabul

The Taliban said on Friday they had captured Afghanistan’s biggest border crossing with Iran, as the extremists continued a blistering offensive across the country.

“The port of Islam Qala is now under our full control and we will try to put it back in operation today,” Zabihullah Mujahid, a spokesman for the extremist group, told AFP.

There was no immediate confirmation of the border crossing’s fall from the government, and the Taliban’s claim could not be independently verified.

Islam Qala is one of the major ports in Afghanistan, through which Kabul conducts most of its official trade with Iran.

It is the second key border crossing the insurgents have captured since they launched a sweeping offensive in early May as US-led foreign forces began their final withdrawal.

Last month the Taliban captured Shir Khan Bandar, Afghanistan’s main border crossing with Tajikistan, after fierce fighting that saw hundreds of Afghan troops flee over to the neighboring country.

Taliban fighters enter capital of northwestern Afghan province sparking panic

Biden says US war in Afghanistan will end August 31

For Russia, US exit from Afghanistan creates security threat on southern flank

