.
.
.
.
Language

Hong Kong national security police arrest five more in alleged bomb plot

Supporters hold up placards among people queuing up at the West Kowloon Magistrates’ Courts for a hearing of 47 pro-democracy activists charged with violating the national security law, in Hong Kong, on July 8, 2021. (Reuters)
Supporters hold up placards among people queuing up at the West Kowloon Magistrates’ Courts for a hearing of 47 pro-democracy activists charged with violating the national security law, in Hong Kong, on July 8, 2021. (Reuters)

Hong Kong national security police arrest five more in alleged bomb plot

Followed Unfollow

The Associated Press, Hong Kong

Published: Updated:

Hong Kong’s national security police on Monday arrested five more people in relation to an alleged bomb plot, as political tensions rise amid Beijing’s tightening control over the city.

The five — four males and one female — were arrested on suspicion of conspiring to plan terrorist activities under a sweeping national security law imposed by Beijing a year ago as part of a crackdown on dissent in the former British colony, which has enjoyed freedoms not experienced on the Chinese mainland.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Last week, police arrested nine people, including six students, accused of planning to manufacture and plant explosives around the city, including in courts, cross-harbor tunnels and trash cans.

Police said then that they found chemicals in a makeshift laboratory for the manufacture of the explosive triacetone triperoxide, or TATP, which has been widely used in bombings in Europe and elsewhere.

Police on Monday said they did not rule out further arrests in relation to the case.

Hong Kong authorities have used the national security law, enacted in response to anti-government protests that rocked the city in 2019, to arrest many of the city’s prominent pro-democracy activists. Others have fled abroad.

Since the 2019 protests, Hong Kong police have arrested several people in connection with alleged bomb plots and manufacture of TATP, including 17 detained that year in raids that also seized explosives and chemicals.

The arrests come as China is increasing its control over Hong Kong, despite a promise to protect the city’s civil liberties for 50 years after its 1997 handover from Britain.

As part of that campaign, police arrested at least seven top editors, executives and journalists of the pro-democracy Apple Daily newspaper and froze its assets, forcing it to close over two weeks ago.

Read more: Chinese official says ‘real enemies’ want Hong Kong to turn into ‘pawn in geopolitics

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
Saudi Arabia announces Eid al-Adha to begin on July 20 Saudi Arabia announces Eid al-Adha to begin on July 20
Israeli army foils weapons smuggling attempt on Lebanon border, ‘largest in years’ Israeli army foils weapons smuggling attempt on Lebanon border, ‘largest in years’
Top Content
Iran-backed Houthis confirm death of 20 leaders in battle in Yemen’s al-Bayda Iran-backed Houthis confirm death of 20 leaders in battle in Yemen’s al-Bayda
Lebanon to investigate sick baby’s death amid healthcare crisis Lebanon to investigate sick baby’s death amid healthcare crisis
King Salman, Sultan Haitham witness signing of Saudi-Omani Coordination Council deal King Salman, Sultan Haitham witness signing of Saudi-Omani Coordination Council deal
Libya imposes sweeping restrictions as COVID cases hit new high Libya imposes sweeping restrictions as COVID cases hit new high
Saudi Arabia resumes providing second dose of COVID-19 vaccines to all age groups Saudi Arabia resumes providing second dose of COVID-19 vaccines to all age groups
UAE grants Golden Visas to 100,000 resident, non-resident coders UAE grants Golden Visas to 100,000 resident, non-resident coders
Before you go
Gaza artist paints on the remains of her demolished house
Gaza artist paints on the remains of her demolished house
Explore More