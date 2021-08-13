.
.
.
.
Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language

Torrential rainfall batters China, 21 dead

  • Font
A woman wearing a raincoat and plastic covering walks in the rain along a street in Ningbo on July 25, 2021, as Typhoon In-Fa lashes the eastern coast of China. (File photo: AFP)
A woman wearing a raincoat and plastic covering walks in the rain along a street in Ningbo on July 25, 2021, as Typhoon In-Fa lashes the eastern coast of China. (File photo: AFP)

Torrential rainfall batters China, 21 dead

AFP, Beijing

Published: Updated:

At least 21 people died as heavy downpours struck central China’s Hubei province, authorities said Friday, weeks after record floods wreaked havoc and killed hundreds in a neighboring province.

China has been battered by unprecedented rains in recent months, extreme weather that experts say is increasingly common due to global warming.

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

In Hubei, torrential rains caused power cuts and landslides, destroying hundreds of homes and forcing the evacuation of nearly 6,000 people, the province’s Emergency Management Bureau said, as reservoirs reach dangerous levels.

“Twenty-one people were killed and four others are missing as heavy rain lashed townships from Wednesday,” state broadcaster Xinhua reported Friday.

Footage showed families wading in water that had risen to almost hip level and carrying essentials in plastic bags in Yicheng, which saw a record 480 millimeters (around 19 inches) of rain on Thursday. Rescuers carried people to safety on bulldozers.

“Yesterday the water levels rose to about two to three meters. My neighbor’s house was completely destroyed,” a resident from one of the worst affected areas in the city of Suizhou told local media.

“We haven’t seen so much rain in 20 or 30 years.”

Hundreds of firefighters and thousands of police and military have been dispatched to the worst affected areas, China’s Ministry of Emergency Management said.

Around 100,000 people were evacuated in the southwestern province of Sichuan last weekend as heavy rains caused several landslides.

More than 300 people were killed in central China’s Henan province last month after record downpours dumped a year’s worth of rain on a city in three days.

China’s Meteorological Administration warned that heavy rainfall was likely to continue until next week, with regions along the Yangtze River, including Shanghai, vulnerable to flooding.

Read more:

Death toll from China floods jumps to 302 with 50 people missing

China evacuates residents from flooded neighborhoods

Typhoon to bring heavy rains to Taiwan, China

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
Abraham Accords: A year of business ties between UAE, Israel, Bahrain, experts Abraham Accords: A year of business ties between UAE, Israel, Bahrain, experts
Abraham Accords: A year of ‘faith and tolerance’ between UAE, Israel, say Rabbis Abraham Accords: A year of ‘faith and tolerance’ between UAE, Israel, say Rabbis
Top Content
NASA looking for paid volunteers for simulated Mars mission, here are the conditions: NASA looking for paid volunteers for simulated Mars mission, here are the conditions:
Syrian shops, home in Ankara attacked after Turkish youth killed Syrian shops, home in Ankara attacked after Turkish youth killed
Iran decided against purchasing COVID-19 vaccines due to cost: Health official Iran decided against purchasing COVID-19 vaccines due to cost: Health official
UN Syria envoy alarmed by hostilities, civilian shortages UN Syria envoy alarmed by hostilities, civilian shortages
Trump blames Biden for ‘unacceptable’ violent surge by Taliban in Afghanistan Trump blames Biden for ‘unacceptable’ violent surge by Taliban in Afghanistan
COVID-19 patient zero may have been Wuhan lab worker: WHO official COVID-19 patient zero may have been Wuhan lab worker: WHO official
Before you go
Night vision helicopter joins efforts to extinguish Turkey wildfires
Night vision helicopter joins efforts to extinguish Turkey wildfires
Explore More