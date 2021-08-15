.
.
.
.
Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language

Afghan president will be killed if he does not resign: Former adviser

  • Font
Afghan President Ashraf Ghani speaks during a joint press conference with Pakistan's Prime Minister Imran Khan (not pictured) at the Presidential Palace in Kabul on November 19, 2020. (AFP)
Afghan President Ashraf Ghani speaks during a joint press conference with Pakistan's Prime Minister Imran Khan (not pictured) at the Presidential Palace in Kabul on November 19, 2020. (AFP)

Afghan president will be killed if he does not resign: Former adviser

Marco Ferrari, Al Arabiya English

Published: Updated:

Afghan President Ashraf Ghani will be killed in two days if he does not resign, his former adviser tells Al Arabiya.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

He also claimed that the president “worked for the US,” and that the people of Afghanistan no longer care who governs the country.

The president is expected to abdicate on Sunday as the Taliban enter Kabul, the government’s last stronghold in the country.

A statement from the extremist group said that it intends to take the city peacefully without harming civilians.

Clashes between the Taliban and the army took place in the outskirts of the city, and Taliban fighters were seen moving peacefully through the city center.

US diplomats evacuated the city by helicopter, burning sensitive documents before leaving.

Read more:

Afghan president to abdicate after Taliban enter Kabul: Sources

Taliban seize most of northern, southern, western Afghanistan regions: Timeline

After fall of Herat, Afghan soldiers seek Taliban amnesty

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
Power outages in Lebanon aggravate heatwave conditions, public health Power outages in Lebanon aggravate heatwave conditions, public health
Top 5 renewable energy systems Top 5 renewable energy systems
Top Content
Afghan president could abdicate after Taliban enter Kabul: Sources Afghan president could abdicate after Taliban enter Kabul: Sources
Lebanon fuel tanker explosion leaves 20 dead, 79 injured in Akkar district Lebanon fuel tanker explosion leaves 20 dead, 79 injured in Akkar district
Video: Taliban fighters take over General Dostum Palace in Mazar-i-Sharif Video: Taliban fighters take over General Dostum Palace in Mazar-i-Sharif
Dead woman in Kuwait found unidentifiable after pet cats eat her face off Dead woman in Kuwait found unidentifiable after pet cats eat her face off
Afghan official confirms city of Mazar-i-Sharif has fallen to the Taliban Afghan official confirms city of Mazar-i-Sharif has fallen to the Taliban
Video: Afghan military flee near Iran border prior to Taliban push Video: Afghan military flee near Iran border prior to Taliban push
Before you go
Night vision helicopter joins efforts to extinguish Turkey wildfires
Night vision helicopter joins efforts to extinguish Turkey wildfires
Explore More