.
.
.
.
Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language

Russia, China embassies are only diplomatic missions functioning in Afghanistan

  • Font
Members of Taliban forces gesture as they check a vehicle on a street in Kabul, Afghanistan, August 16, 2021. (Reuters/Stringer)
Members of Taliban forces gesture as they check a vehicle on a street in Kabul, Afghanistan, August 16, 2021. (File photo: Reuters)

Russia, China embassies are only diplomatic missions functioning in Afghanistan

Rawad Taha, Al Arabiya English

Published: Updated:

Russian and Chinese embassies are the only diplomatic missions functioning normally in Afghanistan as they have been guarded by Taliban militants.

Russia is in contact with Taliban officials via its embassy in Kabul, President Vladimir Putin’s special representative on Afghanistan said on Monday, a day after the Afghan government collapsed and the capital fell to the Islamist insurgent group.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

“They are talking in Kabul. All contacts are being made there at the moment. The embassy is dealing with this,” the representative, Zamir Kabulov, told Reuters by telephone in an interview.

The contact began when the Taliban deployed guards to the Russian embassy after the insurgents captured Kabul.

“It went absolutely calmly and without incident. They (the Taliban) came and took it (the embassy) under guard,” he said.

China has said that it is willing to develop ‘friendly relations’ with the Taliban. Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson said that Beijing hopes the Taliban will unite various parties and ethnic groups to ensure peace in Afghanistan.

The foreign ministry also said that its embassy in Afghanistan is operating normally and the Chinese Ambassador to Afghanistan is still in Kabul and safe.

- With Reuters

Read more:

US will redeploy forces in Afghanistan to combat terrorism if necessary: Biden

US will recognize a Taliban government if it respects women rights, shuns extremism

France’s Macron says Afghanistan must not again be ‘sanctuary of terrorism’

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
US created ‘political, security vacuum’ leading to Taliban takeover: Think tank US created ‘political, security vacuum’ leading to Taliban takeover: Think tank
Power outages in Lebanon aggravate heatwave conditions, public health Power outages in Lebanon aggravate heatwave conditions, public health
Top Content
At least seven killed at Kabul airport as Afghans try to flee Taliban takeover At least seven killed at Kabul airport as Afghans try to flee Taliban takeover
Taliban fighters in Kabul start collecting weapons from civilians: Taliban official Taliban fighters in Kabul start collecting weapons from civilians: Taliban official
Afghan president fled with cars and helicopter full of cash: Russian embassy Afghan president fled with cars and helicopter full of cash: Russian embassy
Former US president Trump calls for Biden to resign over Taliban takeover of Kabul Former US president Trump calls for Biden to resign over Taliban takeover of Kabul
China says it is ready for ‘friendly relations’ with Taliban China says it is ready for ‘friendly relations’ with Taliban
Saudi Arabia addresses Taliban and ‘all Afghan parties’ after Kabul takeover Saudi Arabia addresses Taliban and ‘all Afghan parties’ after Kabul takeover
Before you go
Night vision helicopter joins efforts to extinguish Turkey wildfires
Night vision helicopter joins efforts to extinguish Turkey wildfires
Explore More