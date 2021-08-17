Russia, China embassies are only diplomatic missions functioning in Afghanistan

Russian and Chinese embassies are the only diplomatic missions functioning normally in Afghanistan as they have been guarded by Taliban militants.

Russia is in contact with Taliban officials via its embassy in Kabul, President Vladimir Putin’s special representative on Afghanistan said on Monday, a day after the Afghan government collapsed and the capital fell to the Islamist insurgent group.

“They are talking in Kabul. All contacts are being made there at the moment. The embassy is dealing with this,” the representative, Zamir Kabulov, told Reuters by telephone in an interview.

The contact began when the Taliban deployed guards to the Russian embassy after the insurgents captured Kabul.

“It went absolutely calmly and without incident. They (the Taliban) came and took it (the embassy) under guard,” he said.

China has said that it is willing to develop ‘friendly relations’ with the Taliban. Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson said that Beijing hopes the Taliban will unite various parties and ethnic groups to ensure peace in Afghanistan.

The foreign ministry also said that its embassy in Afghanistan is operating normally and the Chinese Ambassador to Afghanistan is still in Kabul and safe.

With Reuters

