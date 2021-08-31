Greek PM reshuffles cabinet after wildfires, keeps key ministers

Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis reshuffled his cabinet on Tuesday, adding some new faces after criticism of the government’s handling of wildfires this summer although key ministers stayed on.

Finance Minister Christos Staikouras and Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias keep their posts, government spokesperson Giannis Oikonomou said in a televised briefing, unveiling the new cabinet.

