Watch: Taliban hold mock US, UK, NATO funeral after American troops left Afghanistan

Watch: Taliban hold mock US, UK, NATO funeral after American troops left Afghanistan

Tuqa Khalid, Al Arabiya English

Published: Updated:

Taliban supporters paraded coffins draped with US, UK, France and NATO flags in the city of Khost in Afghanistan on Tuesday, as the group celebrated the withdrawal of US troops from the country.

After 20 years of US military presence in Afghanistan, the last of US troops and officials left the country on Monday.

“The last American occupier withdrew from Kabul airport at 12 o’clock and our country gained its full independence,” Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid said on Twitter.

The Taliban, who seized control of Afghanistan on August 15, celebrated the end to US presence in Afghanistan with parades across the country.

Social media videos showed crowds of Taliban supporters with coffins draped with US, UK, France and NATO flags carried on trucks amid celebratory gunfire.

“Today we celebrate Independence Day,” Taliban official Qari Saeed Khosty said on Twitter.

Explore More