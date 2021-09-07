.
.
.
.
Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language

Russian search engine delists Navalny’s tactical voting site after ban

  • Font
Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny (L) and his brother Oleg take selfie pictures during a rally in memory of politician Boris Nemtsov, who was assassinated in 2015, in Moscow, Russia, on February 24, 2019. (Reuters)
Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny (L) and his brother Oleg take selfie pictures during a rally in memory of politician Boris Nemtsov, who was assassinated in 2015, in Moscow, Russia, on February 24, 2019. (File photo: Reuters)

Russian search engine delists Navalny’s tactical voting site after ban

Reuters

Published: Updated:

Russian tech firm Yandex said on Tuesday it had removed jailed Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny’s tactical voting website from its search engine to comply with a government ban ahead of a parliamentary election this month.

Navalny and his allies want to use the website and a separate app to organize a tactical voting campaign at the Sept. 17-19 contest to land a blow against the ruling United Russia party.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

The campaign urges followers to sign up so they can be allocated a candidate who is judged to have the best chance of defeating United Russia in their election district.

Russia outlawed Navalny’s movement as extremist this summer and the Roskomnadzor communications regulator has since banned their websites.

Yandex, which dominates Russia’s domestic search market, said the tactical voting website had been deleted from its search engine automatically due to the Roskomnadzor designation.

Ivan Zhdanov, a Navalny ally based abroad, criticized the move, saying he thought the company could have resisted more robustly and advising Navalny’s supporters to use Google for their online searches instead of Yandex.

A court has also banned Yandex from using the phrase “smart voting” in its keyword search system, but the firm says it plans to appeal against that ruling.

Russia is trying to ban an accompanying app, threatening Alphabet’s Google and Apple with fines if they fail to remove it from their stores and accusing the US firms of election interference.

Navalny’s team on Tuesday told their followers to download their app on Google and Apple’s stores where it remains available and not to be taken in by fake sites. Google and Apple did not respond to requests for comment.

Read more:

Navalny lawyer leaves Russia, citing criminal case against him

Russia urges Apple and Google to remove Navalny’s app

Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny’s spokeswoman Yarmysh leaves Russia, reports Ifax

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
Stranded and abused: It really is a dog's life in Lebanon Stranded and abused: It really is a dog's life in Lebanon
Saudi companies among ‘best places to work’ in Middle East in 2021 Saudi companies among ‘best places to work’ in Middle East in 2021
Top Content
UAE ‘Golden Visa’: Eligibility now includes managers, CEOs, six more categories UAE ‘Golden Visa’: Eligibility now includes managers, CEOs, six more categories
India’s richest man Mukesh Ambani earns $3.7 billion in one day India’s richest man Mukesh Ambani earns $3.7 billion in one day
Half of heart attack cases in UAE are patients under 50: Experts Half of heart attack cases in UAE are patients under 50: Experts
UAE ‘Golden Visa,’ ‘Green Visa’: Eligibility, application and requirements explained UAE ‘Golden Visa,’ ‘Green Visa’: Eligibility, application and requirements explained
Leader of Afghanistan’s Panjshir resistance movement calls for ‘national uprising’ Leader of Afghanistan’s Panjshir resistance movement calls for ‘national uprising’
Pakistan gave military aid to Taliban in fight against Panjshir resistance: Report Pakistan gave military aid to Taliban in fight against Panjshir resistance: Report
Before you go
Night vision helicopter joins efforts to extinguish Turkey wildfires
Night vision helicopter joins efforts to extinguish Turkey wildfires
Explore More