Taliban: ‘Positive signs’ international community will recognize our government soon

The Taliban saw “positive signs” pointing to the international community recognizing the group’s government “soon”, spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid said on Saturday.

“Efforts are underway. Signs are positive.. [Taliban government] will be recognized at the international level,” he said.

Advertisement

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Mujahid added that the demands of the international community have been met, from maintaining “country-wide security” to assurances that Afghanistan will not become an international threat.

The Taliban unveiled their government earlier this month, which was constituted of top members of the group, including the interior minister who is a designated terrorist on the US blacklist with a $10 million reward for information about him.

The cabinet also did not include a single woman, and the Ministry of Women’s Affairs was apparently disbanded. The Taliban also brought back the morality police as the ministry for the promotion of virtue and the prevention of vice.

The international community had demanded the Taliban form an “inclusive” government that represented all Afghans and ensure that women’s rights were protected.

No country has recognized the Taliban as a government of Afghanistan after their seizure of the country on August 15.

The White House has denied last month any chance of rushing to recognize the legitimacy of the Taliban government by the US or its allies.

Qatar and Pakistan, however, urged the world not to isolate the Taliban.

Read more:

Taliban tighten control over Panjshir with killings, food restrictions: Report

Taliban kill former Vice President Saleh’s brother: Report

Taliban bring back morality police as ministry of vice and virtue