.
.
.
.
Afghan central bank recovers $12.3 mln cash from former gov’t officials

Afghan money changers count banknotes at the currency exchange Sarayee Shahzada market in Kabul on December 17, 2015. (AFP)
Afghan money changers count banknotes at the currency exchange Sarayee Shahzada market in Kabul on December 17, 2015. (AFP)
Afghanistan

AFP, Kabul

Published: Updated:

Afghanistan’s central bank said Wednesday that Taliban fighters had handed over $12.3 million in cash and several gold bars recovered from the homes of former government officials -- including ex-vice president Amrullah Saleh.

“The money recovered came from high-ranking officials in the previous government... and a number of national security agencies who kept cash and gold in their homes,” a statement said.

