Afghan central bank recovers $12.3 mln cash from former gov’t officials

Afghanistan’s central bank said Wednesday that Taliban fighters had handed over $12.3 million in cash and several gold bars recovered from the homes of former government officials -- including ex-vice president Amrullah Saleh.

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Advertisement

“The money recovered came from high-ranking officials in the previous government... and a number of national security agencies who kept cash and gold in their homes,” a statement said.

Read more:

Afghanistan’s acting foreign minister urges international donors to restart aid

Timeline: Dramatic first month of the Taliban's rule in Afghanistan

Al-Qaeda could use Afghanistan to attack US within 12 months: Intelligence officials