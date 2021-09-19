.
.
.
.
Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language

ISIS claims responsibility for attacks on Taliban in Afghanistan

  • Font
Taliban members and people gather at the site of a bomb explosion which targeted a pickup truck carrying Taliban fighters in Jalalabad on September 19, 2021, a day after at least two people were killed in a series of blasts in the area. (AFP)
Taliban members and people gather at the site of a bomb explosion which targeted a pickup truck carrying Taliban fighters in Jalalabad on September 19, 2021, a day after at least two people were killed in a series of blasts in the area. (AFP)

ISIS claims responsibility for attacks on Taliban in Afghanistan

Tuqa Khalid, Al Arabiya English

Published: Updated:

ISIS claimed responsibility for a series of bomb attacks in Afghanistan which targeted the Taliban, the extremist group’s Amaaq News Agency said on its Telegram channel on Sunday.

“More than 35 Taliban militia members were killed or wounded in a series of explosions that took place [on Saturday and Sunday],” ISIS said.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Explosions targeted Taliban vehicles in Jalalabad city, the provincial center of Nangarhar, Bilal Karimi, a deputy of Taliban official Zabihullah Mujahid, confirmed to Afghan news outlet TOLOnews on Sunday.

According to TOLOnews that blast in Kabul on Saturday wounded two people and two explosions in Nangarhar wounded approximately 20 people.

Read more:

Bomb targets Taliban fighters in Afghanistan’s Jalalabad: Reports

At least two dead, 19 injured in blasts in Afghanistan’s Jalalabad: Health official

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Editor's Choice
West imploding over submarines deal: What is going on with US, UK, Australia, France? West imploding over submarines deal: What is going on with US, UK, Australia, France?
Lebanon’s skateboarding scene revived with new Beirut park Lebanon’s skateboarding scene revived with new Beirut park
Top Content
Watch: First cars enter Abu Dhabi from Dubai without need for COVID-19 entry tests Watch: First cars enter Abu Dhabi from Dubai without need for COVID-19 entry tests
Abu Dhabi to remove COVID-19 testing requirement at border starting Sep. 19 Abu Dhabi to remove COVID-19 testing requirement at border starting Sep. 19
Lebanon seizes 20 tons of ammonium nitrate in eastern Bekaa Valley Lebanon seizes 20 tons of ammonium nitrate in eastern Bekaa Valley
Houthi execution of nine civilians, including minor, a terror crime: Yemen minister Houthi execution of nine civilians, including minor, a terror crime: Yemen minister
Taliban tell hundreds of women in Afghanistan to stay home, not report to work Taliban tell hundreds of women in Afghanistan to stay home, not report to work
UK boxer Amir Khan kicked off US flight for COVID-19 mask rule violation UK boxer Amir Khan kicked off US flight for COVID-19 mask rule violation
Before you go
Night vision helicopter joins efforts to extinguish Turkey wildfires
Night vision helicopter joins efforts to extinguish Turkey wildfires
Explore More