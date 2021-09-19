ISIS claims responsibility for attacks on Taliban in Afghanistan

ISIS claimed responsibility for a series of bomb attacks in Afghanistan which targeted the Taliban, the extremist group’s Amaaq News Agency said on its Telegram channel on Sunday.

“More than 35 Taliban militia members were killed or wounded in a series of explosions that took place [on Saturday and Sunday],” ISIS said.

Explosions targeted Taliban vehicles in Jalalabad city, the provincial center of Nangarhar, Bilal Karimi, a deputy of Taliban official Zabihullah Mujahid, confirmed to Afghan news outlet TOLOnews on Sunday.

According to TOLOnews that blast in Kabul on Saturday wounded two people and two explosions in Nangarhar wounded approximately 20 people.

