.
.
.
.
Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language

Thousands of seabirds dead along UK’s east coast as experts blame climate change

  • Font
A guillemot swims underwater by the Farne Islands off the Northumberland coast, northern England July 19, 2013. (Reuters)
A guillemot swims underwater by the Farne Islands off the Northumberland coast, northern England July 19, 2013. (Reuters)

Thousands of seabirds dead along UK’s east coast as experts blame climate change

Ismaeel Naar, Al Arabiya English

Published: Updated:

Thousands of seabirds have been found dead and starving along the UK’s east coast recently as experts blame climate change affecting seawater temperatures, according to a report.

Rising sea temperatures mean seabirds, especially young ones, are not able to dive deep enough to catch their prey who are swimming in deeper depths, according to experts who spoke to The Independent newspaper.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

“The birds are emaciated – they are little more than skin and bone with many half their usual weight which is catastrophically low,” Dr. Francis Daunt, ecologist with the UK Centre for Ecology and Hydrology CEH, told The Independent.

Larger beaks, wings: Animals ‘shape shifting’ to survive climate change World News Larger beaks, wings: Animals ‘shape shifting’ to survive climate change

“I have no doubt this is related to climate change,” Daunt said. “It’s been confirmed it’s not bird flu and you don’t get toxic incidents effecting an area this big so you have to look at the conditions and the obvious conclusion is changes to sea water temperatures are having an impact.

“It is the younger birds we are seeing mostly dying and they are the ones that cannot dive as deep to reach their prey so that would appear to be the issue,” he added.

A new review of existing research earlier this month confirmed that global warming is triggering an “alarming” evolutionary reaction in warm-blooded animals with some experiencing shifts in their body shapes as a coping mechanism to rising temperatures.

Read more:

Larger beaks, wings: Animals ‘shape shifting’ to survive climate change

Countries must unite in post-COVID world to tackle climate change: Experts

UN rejects call to delay COP26 climate summit in Britain

Researchers finding out if tourist boats are leaving whales stressed out

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Editor's Choice
Lebanon’s skateboarding scene revived with new Beirut park Lebanon’s skateboarding scene revived with new Beirut park
Israeli researchers say too soon to know how many Pfizer booster shots needed Israeli researchers say too soon to know how many Pfizer booster shots needed
Top Content
Watch: First cars enter Abu Dhabi from Dubai without need for COVID-19 entry tests Watch: First cars enter Abu Dhabi from Dubai without need for COVID-19 entry tests
Abu Dhabi to remove COVID-19 testing requirement at border starting Sep. 19 Abu Dhabi to remove COVID-19 testing requirement at border starting Sep. 19
Lebanon seizes 20 tons of ammonium nitrate in eastern Bekaa Valley Lebanon seizes 20 tons of ammonium nitrate in eastern Bekaa Valley
Houthi execution of nine civilians, including minor, a terror crime: Yemen minister Houthi execution of nine civilians, including minor, a terror crime: Yemen minister
Taliban tell hundreds of women in Afghanistan to stay home, not report to work Taliban tell hundreds of women in Afghanistan to stay home, not report to work
UK boxer Amir Khan kicked off US flight for COVID-19 mask rule violation UK boxer Amir Khan kicked off US flight for COVID-19 mask rule violation
Before you go
Night vision helicopter joins efforts to extinguish Turkey wildfires
Night vision helicopter joins efforts to extinguish Turkey wildfires
Explore More