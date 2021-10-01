.
.
.
.
Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language

US and Russia say they held ‘substantive’ arms control talks in Geneva

  • Font
Russian and US flags fly near a factory in Vsevolozhsk, Leningrad Region, Russia March 27, 2019. (Reuters)
Russian and US flags fly near a factory in Vsevolozhsk, Leningrad Region, Russia March 27, 2019. (File photo: Reuters)

US and Russia say they held ‘substantive’ arms control talks in Geneva

Reuters

Published: Updated:

The US and Russia said in a joint statement on Thursday that they had held “intensive and substantive” talks in their second meeting within a framework that is aimed at easing tensions between the world’s largest nuclear weapons powers.

The two countries have agreed to set up two working groups, which will convene ahead of a third plenary meeting. A date for the third gathering was not provided.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

US President Joe Biden and Russian President Vladimir Putin, whose countries hold 90 percent of the world’s nuclear weapons, agreed at a June summit in Geneva to embark on an integrated bilateral ‘Strategic Stability dialog’ to lay the groundwork for future arms control and risk reduction measures.

Armed with mandates from their leaders, delegations from the two nations restarted talks in July, the first time in nearly a year that the two had held so-called strategic stability talks amid frictions over a range of issues, including arms control.

During the second meeting held on Thursday in Geneva, the delegations headed by US Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman and Russia’s Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov agreed the working groups would focus on principles and objectives for future arms control and capabilities and actions with strategic effects.

A senior US administration official told reporters that Washington thought it was “a very productive meeting.”

“Today the discussion was very interactive and broad-based, and we think we were able to cover a variety of issues,” the administration official said, declining to provide specifics.

“I think this was a good building-on of the meeting that we had in July and both delegations really engaging in a detailed and dynamic exchange,” the official added.

Read more:

Facebook may face hefty fine in Russia over banned content

Biden’s nominee for US envoy to Turkey threatens more sanctions over Russia

Turkey is looking at further defense cooperation with Russia’s Putin: Erdogan

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
Expo 2020 Dubai to be renovated into futuristic ‘District 2020’ after March 2022 Expo 2020 Dubai to be renovated into futuristic ‘District 2020’ after March 2022
Tunisia new PM, first Arab woman tasked with forming government: Who is Najla Bouden? Tunisia new PM, first Arab woman tasked with forming government: Who is Najla Bouden?
Top Content
Expo 2020 Dubai to be renovated into futuristic ‘District 2020’ after March 2022 Expo 2020 Dubai to be renovated into futuristic ‘District 2020’ after March 2022
Iran to hold military drill near border with Azerbaijan amid Tehran-Baku tensions Iran to hold military drill near border with Azerbaijan amid Tehran-Baku tensions
Britney Spears' father suspended as conservator, judge cites toxic situation Britney Spears' father suspended as conservator, judge cites toxic situation
Etihad Rail completes 139 km of UAE’s rail network up to Al Ghuwaifat on Saudi border Etihad Rail completes 139 km of UAE’s rail network up to Al Ghuwaifat on Saudi border
Gulf Air begins first commercial flight from Bahrain to Israel Gulf Air begins first commercial flight from Bahrain to Israel
Expo 2020 Dubai: Official visitor app launched ahead of opening ceremony Expo 2020 Dubai: Official visitor app launched ahead of opening ceremony
Before you go
Night vision helicopter joins efforts to extinguish Turkey wildfires
Night vision helicopter joins efforts to extinguish Turkey wildfires
Explore More