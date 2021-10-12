.
.
.
.
Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language

Queen Elizabeth uses walking stick for first time in public

  • Font
Britain's Queen Elizabeth arrives to attend a Service of Thanksgiving to mark the Centenary of the Royal British Legion at Westminster Abbey, London, Britain October 12, 2021. (Reuters)
Britain's Queen Elizabeth arrives to attend a Service of Thanksgiving to mark the Centenary of the Royal British Legion at Westminster Abbey, London, Britain October 12, 2021. (Reuters)

Queen Elizabeth uses walking stick for first time in public

The Associated Press

Published: Updated:

Queen Elizabeth II was seen using a walking stick at a major public event for the first time Tuesday, when she attended a Westminster Abbey service marking the centenary of the Royal British Legion, an armed forces charity.

The 95-year-old monarch was photographed using a cane 2003, although that was after she underwent knee surgery.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

The queen's daughter, Princess Anne, handed her the mobility device after they both stepped out of a limousine for the service in central London. The queen, who wore a royal blue wool coat with a matching hat, smiled and appeared to move freely as she walked to her seat in the church.

She entered the abbey through the Poet’s Yard entrance instead of the customary Great West Door. Buckingham Palace declined to comment.

The queen and Anne joined a congregation that included serving military personnel, veterans and their families from the UK and Commonwealth countries.

The service highlighted the work of the Royal British Legion, which was founded in 1921 to care for service members and their families after World War I.

Read more:

Queen Elizabeth II enters ‘twilight’ of reign after farewell to Prince Philip

Britain's Queen Elizabeth marks 95th birthday, days after husband Philip's funeral

Britain’s Queen Elizabeth hosts Biden at G7 reception

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Editor's Choice
US diplomat expected to push IMF plan during Lebanon trip: Sources US diplomat expected to push IMF plan during Lebanon trip: Sources
Arab youth cite the UAE as the top country to live in for the 10th year in a row Arab youth cite the UAE as the top country to live in for the 10th year in a row
Top Content
UAE sets conditions for obtaining a 5-year tourist visa UAE sets conditions for obtaining a 5-year tourist visa
Saudi Arabia signs Arsene Wenger to coach Saudi football clubs for PSG Riyadh match  Saudi Arabia signs Arsene Wenger to coach Saudi football clubs for PSG Riyadh match 
Growing number of teenagers are vaping, believe it is ‘fashionable’: UAE experts Growing number of teenagers are vaping, believe it is ‘fashionable’: UAE experts
First Jewish wedding held in Bahrain in more than half a century First Jewish wedding held in Bahrain in more than half a century
Justin Bieber in Saudi Arabia: Pop star to headline F1 post-race concert in Jeddah Justin Bieber in Saudi Arabia: Pop star to headline F1 post-race concert in Jeddah
Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince launches National Investment Strategy Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince launches National Investment Strategy
Before you go
Night vision helicopter joins efforts to extinguish Turkey wildfires
Night vision helicopter joins efforts to extinguish Turkey wildfires
Explore More