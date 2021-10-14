.
.
.
.
Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language

US made clear its opposition to settlements: Israeli official

  • Font
Palestinians protest against Jewish settlements in the Israeli-occupied West Bank. (Reuters)
Palestinians protest against Jewish settlements in the Israeli-occupied West Bank. (Reuters)

US made clear its opposition to settlements: Israeli official

Reuters

Published: Updated:

The US during talks this week made clear its opposition to Israel’s building of Jewish settlements on occupied land that the Palestinians want for a future state, a senior Israeli official said on Thursday.

Asked if the US side had raised the issue during the visit of Israeli Foreign Minister Yair Lapid, who met US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and other top officials in Washington, the Israeli official told reporters: “Yes.”

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

“They raised it, and not in a ‘Great job, guys, go ahead’“ way, said the official, who spoke on condition of anonymity.

President Joe Biden’s administration has emphasized it opposes further expansion of Jewish settlements. Most countries consider such settlements illegal. Israel disputes this.

A senior Biden administration official this month said Israel is well aware of the administration’s view of the need to refrain from actions that could be seen as “provocative” and undermine efforts to achieve a long-elusive two-state solution between Israel and the Palestinians.

Read more:

US, EU, Israel adopt tough tone on Iran, mull options

UAE’s Abdullah bin Zayed meets US, Israel FMs, plans to bolster religious coexistence

Pro-Iran militias warn of forceful response after Israeli strike on Syria’s Palmyra

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
Majority of UAE expats failing to save for retirement, financial experts warn Majority of UAE expats failing to save for retirement, financial experts warn
Baby born weighing less than a bag of sugar released from UAE NICU after five months Baby born weighing less than a bag of sugar released from UAE NICU after five months
Top Content
Expert says cats should not be left alone for more than 24 hours, here’s why Expert says cats should not be left alone for more than 24 hours, here’s why
Expo 2020: Emirates Airlines to fly A380 at low altitude over Dubai Expo 2020: Emirates Airlines to fly A380 at low altitude over Dubai
Baby born weighing less than a bag of sugar released from UAE NICU after five months Baby born weighing less than a bag of sugar released from UAE NICU after five months
Six killed in Beirut following protest clashes involving Hezbollah supporters Six killed in Beirut following protest clashes involving Hezbollah supporters
Putin says battle-hardened militants from Iraq and Syria entering Afghanistan Putin says battle-hardened militants from Iraq and Syria entering Afghanistan
Daily aspirin use for heart disease, stroke may harm more than help seniors: Experts Daily aspirin use for heart disease, stroke may harm more than help seniors: Experts
Before you go
Night vision helicopter joins efforts to extinguish Turkey wildfires
Night vision helicopter joins efforts to extinguish Turkey wildfires
Explore More