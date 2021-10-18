Earthquake shakes northern, eastern Taiwan

A 5.2 magnitude earthquake struck close to Taiwan’s east coast city of Hualien on Monday, the island’s weather bureau said, with no immediate reports of damage.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Advertisement

The quake briefly shook buildings in the capital, Taipei. It had a depth of 30.2 km (18.8 miles), and could be felt across the northern and eastern parts of Taiwan, the weather bureau added.



Taiwan lies near the junction of two tectonic plates in the South China Sea and is prone to earthquakes.



More than 100 people were killed in a quake in southern Taiwan in 2016, while a 7.3 magnitude quake killed more than 2,000 people in 1999.

Read more:

Fire leaves 46 dead, dozens injured in southern Taiwan

Chinese military condemns joint US-Canada warship transit through Taiwan Strait

China tested new space capability with hypersonic missile: Report