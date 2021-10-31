Taliban supreme leader Akhundzada makes first public appearance

Taliban supreme leader Haibatullah Akhundzada has made his first ever public appearance, officials announced Sunday, after he addressed supporters in the southern Afghan city of Kandahar.

Akhundzada has been the spiritual chief of the Taliban’s movement since 2016 but has remained a reclusive figure, even after his group seized power in Afghanistan in August.

Advertisement

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

His low profile has fed speculation about his role in the new Taliban government -- and even rumors of his death.

On Saturday, he visited the Darul Uloom Hakimah madrassa to “speak to his brave soldiers and disciples”, according to Taliban officials.

There was tight security at the event and no photographs or video have emerged, but a ten-minute audio recording was shared by Taliban social media accounts.

Akhundzada -- referred to as “Amirul Momineen” or commander of the faithful -- gives a religious message.

The speech did not touch on politics, but sought God’s blessing for the Taliban leadership.

He prays for the Taliban martyrs, wounded fighters and the success of the country’s officials in this “big test.”

Akhundzada was appointed leader of the Taliban in a swift transition of power after a 2016 US drone strike killed his predecessor, Mullah Akhtar Mansour.

Read more:

Taliban fighters shoot two dead over listening to wedding music

Afghan Taliban appoint new envoy to run embassy in neighboring Pakistan

‘Just give us our money’: Taliban push to unlock Afghan billions abroad