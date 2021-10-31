.
Taliban supreme leader Akhundzada makes first public appearance

Taliban new leader Mullah Haibatullah Akhundzada is seen in an undated photograph, posted on a Taliban twitter feed on May 25, 2016, and identified separately by several Taliban officials, who declined be named. Social Media via Reuters
Taliban new leader Mullah Haibatullah Akhundzada is seen in an undated photograph, posted on a Taliban twitter feed on May 25, 2016, and identified separately by several Taliban officials, who declined be named. (Reuters)
Afghanistan

Taliban supreme leader Akhundzada makes first public appearance

AFP, Kabul

Published: Updated:

Taliban supreme leader Haibatullah Akhundzada has made his first ever public appearance, officials announced Sunday, after he addressed supporters in the southern Afghan city of Kandahar.

Akhundzada has been the spiritual chief of the Taliban’s movement since 2016 but has remained a reclusive figure, even after his group seized power in Afghanistan in August.

His low profile has fed speculation about his role in the new Taliban government -- and even rumors of his death.

On Saturday, he visited the Darul Uloom Hakimah madrassa to “speak to his brave soldiers and disciples”, according to Taliban officials.

There was tight security at the event and no photographs or video have emerged, but a ten-minute audio recording was shared by Taliban social media accounts.

Akhundzada -- referred to as “Amirul Momineen” or commander of the faithful -- gives a religious message.

The speech did not touch on politics, but sought God’s blessing for the Taliban leadership.

He prays for the Taliban martyrs, wounded fighters and the success of the country’s officials in this “big test.”

Akhundzada was appointed leader of the Taliban in a swift transition of power after a 2016 US drone strike killed his predecessor, Mullah Akhtar Mansour.

