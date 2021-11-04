.
.
.
.
Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language

Indian capital covered in toxic smog during Diwali celebrations

  • Font
People ride a boat across Yamuna river on a smoggy morning in New Delhi, India, November 4, 2021. (Reuters)
People ride a boat across Yamuna river on a smoggy morning in New Delhi, India, November 4, 2021. (Reuters)

Indian capital covered in toxic smog during Diwali celebrations

AFP, New Delhi

Published: Updated:

India’s capital was choked in a shroud of thick, toxic smog on Thursday as millions gathered with family and friends to celebrate the Hindu festival of Diwali.

New Delhi is ranked as one of the most polluted cities globally, with a hazardous melange of factory emissions, car exhaust and smoke from agricultural fires settling in the skies over its 20 million people each winter.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

People across the sprawling city woke to find themselves enveloped in a grey-yellow blanket of haze, with experts warning of worse to come in the days ahead.

Traffic moves on a flyover on a smoggy morning in New Delhi, India, November 4, 2021. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Traffic moves on a flyover on a smoggy morning in New Delhi, India, November 4, 2021. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Levels of PM2.5 -- the smallest and most harmful particles polluting the air -- peaked at an average of 389 on Thursday, according to readings from metropolitan monitoring stations run by government air quality agency SAFAR.

The figure is more than 15 times higher than the safe limits set by the World Health Organization.

SAFAR advised residents to avoid outdoor activities and wear masks when outside.

The agency also warned that illegal fireworks traditionally used to mark the Diwali festival could further heighten pollution levels on Friday.

Delhi and many neighboring cities have banned or highly restricted their use to avoid a spike in air pollution.

A couple feeds seagulls as they stand on the banks of Yamuna river, on a smoggy morning in New Delhi, India November 4, 2021. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
A couple feeds seagulls as they stand on the banks of Yamuna river, on a smoggy morning in New Delhi, India November 4, 2021. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

In the lead-up to the festival, police seized four tons of firecrackers from around the city and arrested dozens selling them illegally.

The capital witnesses its annual smog crisis at the onset of winter, when temperatures drop and air moisture levels rise.

Low wind pressure over the city often traps pollutants emanating from vehicles and industries.

The problem is compounded by agricultural fires, set by farmers in neighboring states to clear their lands of crop residue before the next planting season.

The practice was banned in 2015 but continues unabated, and smog levels are set to spike further in the coming days as the burning reaches its annual peak.

“The share of pollution from stubble burning has increased from eight percent to 25 percent today and on Friday it will be 40 percent,” Gufran Beig, SAFAR’s program director, told AFP.

A 2020 report by Swiss organization IQAir found 22 of the world’s 30 most polluted cities were in India, with Delhi ranked the most polluted capital globally.

The same year, the Lancet said 1.67 million deaths were attributable to air pollution in India in 2019, including almost 17,500 in the capital.

Read more:

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
US officials say Iran seized Vietnamese-flagged oil tanker in Oct., still hold vessel US officials say Iran seized Vietnamese-flagged oil tanker in Oct., still hold vessel
Iran says seized tanker involved in US attempt to ‘steal’ Iranian oil in Sea of Oman Iran says seized tanker involved in US attempt to ‘steal’ Iranian oil in Sea of Oman
Top Content
Iran says seized tanker involved in US attempt to ‘steal’ Iranian oil in Sea of Oman Iran says seized tanker involved in US attempt to ‘steal’ Iranian oil in Sea of Oman
UAE announces new COVID-19 safety rules for National Day celebrations UAE announces new COVID-19 safety rules for National Day celebrations
US strike that killed 10 Afghan civilians did not violate law: Pentagon US strike that killed 10 Afghan civilians did not violate law: Pentagon
Saudi Arabia arrests five citizens for assaulting restaurant workers Saudi Arabia arrests five citizens for assaulting restaurant workers
US, UK, Saudi Arabia, UAE call for immediate restoration of Sudan’s govt: Statement US, UK, Saudi Arabia, UAE call for immediate restoration of Sudan’s govt: Statement
Vienna talks on nuclear deal to resume November 29: US, Iran Vienna talks on nuclear deal to resume November 29: US, Iran
Before you go
The architecture of ancient history - Episode 1
The architecture of ancient history - Episode 1
Explore More