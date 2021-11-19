.
Kyle Rittenhouse cleared of all charges in Kenosha shootings

Kyle Rittenhouse listens as the Judge Bruce Schroeder talks at the Kenosha County Courthouse, Nov. 17, 2021. (AP)
He was charged with homicide, attempted homicide and recklessly endangering safety for killing two men and wounding a third with an AR-style semi-automatic rifle.

The Associated Press

Published: Updated:

Kyle Rittenhouse has been acquitted of all charges after pleading self-defense in the deadly Kenosha, Wisconsin, shootings that became a flashpoint in the nation’s debate over guns, vigilantism and racial injustice.

The jury came back with its verdict after close to 3 1/2 days of deliberation.

Rittenhouse, 18, could have gotten life in prison if found guilty of the most serious charge against him.

The shootings took place during a night of protests over police violence against Black people in the tumultuous summer of 2020.

Rittenhouse is white, as were those he shot. The jury appeared to be overwhelmingly white.

Read more: Juvenile arrested in BLM shooting, Trump sending federal officers to Wisconsin

