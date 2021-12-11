.
.
.
.
Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language

Tehran is serious in nuclear talks: Iran’s President Raisi

  • Font
Deputy Secretary General of the European External Action Service (EEAS) Enrique Mora and Iran's chief nuclear negotiator Ali Bagheri Kani wait for the start of a meeting of the JCPOA Joint Commission in Vienna, Austria November 29, 2021. EU Delegation in Vienna/Handout via REUTERS ATTENTION EDITORS - THIS PICTURE WAS PROVIDED BY A THIRD PARTY
Deputy Secretary General of the European External Action Service (EEAS) Enrique Mora and Iran's chief nuclear negotiator Ali Bagheri Kani wait for the start of a meeting of the JCPOA Joint Commission in Vienna, Austria November 29, 2021. (Reuters)

Tehran is serious in nuclear talks: Iran’s President Raisi

Reuters

Published: Updated:

Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi said on Saturday that Tehran was serious in its nuclear talks with world powers in Vienna, the official IRNA news agency reported.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

“We are serious in the negotiations and if the other side is also serious about the removal of the sanctions, we will achieve a good agreement. We are definitely after a good agreement,” IRNA quoted Raisi as saying.

Developing

Read more:

Return to 2015 Iran deal should only be first step to longer, stronger deal: Saudi FM

US preparing for outcome where no Iran deal is reached: Senior US diplomat

Iran abandoned any compromises in latest nuclear talks: US

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
US preparing for outcome where no Iran deal is reached: Senior US diplomat US preparing for outcome where no Iran deal is reached: Senior US diplomat
Compromised Hamdok battles to save Sudan’s political transition Compromised Hamdok battles to save Sudan’s political transition
Top Content
Around a dozen people injured in explosion at south Lebanon Palestinian camp Around a dozen people injured in explosion at south Lebanon Palestinian camp
General McKenzie says US troops to remain in Iraq General McKenzie says US troops to remain in Iraq
Arabian peninsula’s biggest Catholic church opens in Bahrain Arabian peninsula’s biggest Catholic church opens in Bahrain
Saudi Crown Prince concludes Gulf tour after stop in Kuwait Saudi Crown Prince concludes Gulf tour after stop in Kuwait
UN secretary-general to visit Lebanon, Saudi Crown Prince invites Mikati UN secretary-general to visit Lebanon, Saudi Crown Prince invites Mikati
ISIS propagandist pleads guilty to aiding terrorist group ISIS propagandist pleads guilty to aiding terrorist group
Before you go
Virtual: China’s secret hypersonic missile test worries US, the West
Virtual: China’s secret hypersonic missile test worries US, the West
Explore More