.
.
.
.
Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language

Factbox: Ukraine gets weapons from the West but says it needs more

  • Font
Ukrainian servisemen ride atop of an APC's with Javelin anti-tank missiles during a military parade in Kiev on August 24, 2018 to celebrate the Independence Day, 27 years since Ukraine gained independence from the Soviet Union. (AFP)
Ukrainian servisemen ride atop of an APC's with Javelin anti-tank missiles during a military parade in Kiev on August 24, 2018 to celebrate the Independence Day, 27 years since Ukraine gained independence from the Soviet Union. (AFP)

Factbox: Ukraine gets weapons from the West but says it needs more

Reuters

Published: Updated:

Western countries have stepped up arms deliveries to Ukraine but it says it needs more in order to resist Russia's bigger and better-equipped army.

Here is a summary of the military equipment Kyiv has bought or been given or promised, and the requests still outstanding.

The US has provided over $2.5 billion in military aid since 2014, including Javelin anti-tank missiles, coastal patrol boats, Humvees, sniper rifles, reconnaissance drones, radar systems, night vision and radio equipment. A bipartisan group of US senators last week promised further supplies that could include Stinger anti-aircraft missiles, small arms and boats.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Britain last week supplied a reported 2,000 short-range anti-tank missiles and sent British specialists to deliver training. It has also provided Saxon armoured vehicles.

Baltic state: Estonia is sending Javelin anti-armour missiles and Latvia and Lithuania are providing Stinger missiles.

Turkey has sold Ukraine several batches of Bayraktar TB2 drones that it deployed against Russian-backed separatists in the eastern Donbass region, infuriating Moscow.

The czech republic said last week it plans to donate a shipment of 152mm artillery ammunition.

Germany is ruling out arms deliveries to Ukraine but is co-financing a $6 million field hospital and providing the necessary training.

Ukraine's wish list of items it wants to buy or obtain includes:

- Helicopters, communications systems and light armoured vehicles from the US

- NASAMS surface-to-air missile system from Norway

- Self-propelled DANA artillery system from Czech Republic, and shells for Soviet-made artillery with calibers of 120 mm and above

- Medium and short range air defence systems

Read more:

US puts 8,500 troops on heightened alert amid Russia-Ukraine heightened tensions

US approves ballistic requests to ship US weapons to Ukraine

Russia debuts new missile-carrying bomber amid heightened tensions over Ukraine

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Editor's Choice
Top Content Trending
Before you go
Khota: A Weapon Guarding the Dead - Episode 10 Khota: A Weapon Guarding the Dead - Episode 10
Explore More