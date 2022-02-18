Boy trapped for three days in Afghanistan well dies: Officials

A five-year-old boy trapped for three days down a well in a remote Afghan village has died, several Taliban officials said Friday.

The child, named Haidar, slipped Tuesday to the bottom of a well being dug in Shokak, a parched village in Zabul province, around 400 kilometers (250 miles) southwest of the capital Kabul.

Advertisement

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Rescuers worked non-stop to try to reach the boy, who officials said was still alive Friday morning - before later announcing he had died.

“With great sorrow, young Haidar is separated from us forever,” said Taliban interior ministry senior adviser Anas Haqqani, in a tweet echoed by several of his colleagues.

The operation comes around two weeks after a similar attempt to rescue a boy from a Moroccan well gripped the world, but ended with the child found dead.

Read more:

India: 13 women, girls killed after falling down well during marriage celebrations

Morocco to map makeshift wells after Ryan tragedy

‘Full of stress’: Fear runs through Afghanistan’s dangerous media landscape