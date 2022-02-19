.
.
.
.
Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language

Ukraine leader proposes meeting with Putin

  • Font
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky speaks at the Munich Security Conference (MSC) in Munich, southern Germany, on February 19, 2022. (AFP)
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky speaks at the Munich Security Conference (MSC) in Munich, southern Germany, on February 19, 2022. (AFP)
Russia Ukraine conflict

Ukraine leader proposes meeting with Putin

AFP, Munich

Published: Updated:

Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelensky on Saturday proposed a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin aimed at averting an invasion by Russia of Ukraine.

“I do not know what the Russian president wants. For this reason, I propose that we meet,” Zelensky told an international security forum in Munich.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Read more:

Lufthansa to suspend flights to Kyiv, Odessa from Monday

Russia says shell hit building near Ukraine border

Putin launches nuclear drills as US says Russia poised to invade Ukraine

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
Top Content Trending
Before you go
Khota: A Weapon Guarding the Dead - Episode 10 Khota: A Weapon Guarding the Dead - Episode 10
Explore More