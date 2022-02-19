Ukraine leader proposes meeting with Putin
Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelensky on Saturday proposed a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin aimed at averting an invasion by Russia of Ukraine.
“I do not know what the Russian president wants. For this reason, I propose that we meet,” Zelensky told an international security forum in Munich.
