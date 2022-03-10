.
Half of Kyiv population has fled: Mayor

General view of downtown Kyiv, Ukraine, Wednesday, March 9, 2022. (AP Photo/Felipe Dana)
Russia Ukraine conflict

AFP, Kyiv

Half the population of Kyiv has fled since the Russian invasion began, its mayor Vitali Klitschko said Thursday, as Moscow’s forces press ever closer to the Ukrainian capital.

“From our information, one in two Kyiv residents has left the city,” he told Ukraine television.

“A little less than two million people have currently left. However, Kyiv has been transformed into a fortress. Every street, every building, every checkpoint has been fortified.”

The greater Kyiv area had a population of 3.5 million last year, according to website citypopulation.de.

Russian forces have rolled their armored vehicles up to the northeastern edge of the city, an AFP team saw on Thursday.

Ukrainian soldiers described a night of heavy battles for control of the main highway leading into Kyiv.

