Blasts heard in Ukraine’s Lviv, smoke rising near airport: Reports

Smoke rises from a factory building near Lviv airport, as Russia's invasion of Ukraine continues, in Lviv, Ukraine, March 18, 2022. (Reuters)
Russia Ukraine conflict

AFP & Reuters

Published: Updated:

Russian forces struck an area around Lviv’s airport in western Ukraine, Mayor Andriy Sadovyi said on Friday, with ambulance and police vehicles racing to the scene.

Writing on messaging app Telegram, Sadovyi said he could not give a precise address of the targeted area “but it’s definitely not an airport.”

Earlier report

A thick pall of grey smoke streamed across clear blue sky over Lviv’s airport in western Ukraine at 7:30 a.m. Friday, an AFP reporter saw.

Armed checkpoints turned motorists back from roads into the airport, and a local witness told AFP he had heard a blast earlier Friday.

An earlier report claimed at least three blasts in the western Ukrainian city of Lviv on Friday morning, according to the Ukraine 24 television station.

It published a short video in which a mushroom-shaped plume of smoke could be seen rising on the horizon.

