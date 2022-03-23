.
.
.
.
Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language

‘Active phase’ of Russian invasion will break down by April: Ukrainian adviser

  • Font
A flag of Ukraine is displayed at a military check point in the center of Kyiv on March 15, 2022, on the 20th day of the Russian invasion of Ukraine. Russian and Ukrainian delegations resumed talks on Maarch 15, 2022, as Russian strikes on Kiev increased and the Russian offensive spread across the country, sending more than three million Ukrainians into exile. (Photo by FADEL SENNA / AFP)
A flag of Ukraine is displayed at a military check point in the center of Kyiv on March 15, 2022, on the 20th day of the Russian invasion of Ukraine. Russian and Ukrainian delegations resumed talks on Maarch 15, 2022, as Russian strikes on Kiev increased and the Russian offensive spread across the country, sending more than three million Ukrainians into exile. (AFP)
Russia Ukraine conflict

‘Active phase’ of Russian invasion will break down by April: Ukrainian adviser

Reuters

Published: Updated:

Ukrainian presidential adviser Oleksiy Arestovych on Wednesday said he expected the active phase of the Russian invasion to be over by the end of April as the Russian advance had already stalled in many areas.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Speaking on local television, Arestovych said Russia had already lost 40 percent of its attacking forces, and also played down the prospect of Russia waging nuclear war. Reuters could not independently verify his statements.

Read more:

NATO Arctic drill takes on new significance after Russia invasion of Ukraine

Signs of Ukrainian forces ‘going after’ Russians: Pentagon

Ukraine retakes key Kyiv suburb Makariv as battle for besieged Mariupol rages

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
Top Content Trending
Before you go
Khota: The Ancient Fadak - Episode 13 Khota: The Ancient Fadak - Episode 13
Explore More