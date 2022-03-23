‘Active phase’ of Russian invasion will break down by April: Ukrainian adviser

Ukrainian presidential adviser Oleksiy Arestovych on Wednesday said he expected the active phase of the Russian invasion to be over by the end of April as the Russian advance had already stalled in many areas.

Speaking on local television, Arestovych said Russia had already lost 40 percent of its attacking forces, and also played down the prospect of Russia waging nuclear war. Reuters could not independently verify his statements.

