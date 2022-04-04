France’s Macron says wants new sanctions against Russia
French President Emmanuel Macron said on Monday he was in favor of new sanctions against Moscow after claims that Russian forces committed atrocities against Ukrainian civilians in Bucha, a town outside Kyiv.
“There are very clear indications of war crimes. It was the Russian army that was in Bucha,” Macron told the France Inter broadcaster after the discovery of mass graves and hundreds of dead people northwest of Kyiv.
For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.
“The scenes are unbearable. International justice must work. Those who were behind these crimes must respond,” he said.
Local authorities said they had been forced to dig communal graves to bury the dead accumulating in the streets, including some found with their hands bound behind their backs, in scenes that sent shockwaves through international capitals more than a month into Russia's invasion.
Macron called for progress on further moves towards sanctions at the European Union level which he said could target the Russian oil and coal industries.
“What happened in Bucha makes a new round of sanctions, and very clear measures, necessary,” Macron said.
France would coordinate such steps with its EU partners, “especially Germany,” in the coming days, he said.
Macron said that targeting the oil and coal industries would be “particularly” painful for Russia.
The EU could also impose further sanctions against Russian individuals, Macron added.
Read more:
Ukraine says 410 bodies found near Kyiv, witnesses traumatized
Zelenskyy blames Russian leadership for ‘killings, torture’ in Bucha
Explainer: How could Russia's Putin be prosecuted for war crimes in Ukraine?
-
France says Mariupol humanitarian mission not possible ‘at this stage’The conditions for carrying out a humanitarian operation sought by France to help citizens in the besieged Ukrainian port of Mariupol are not met “at ... World News
-
France’s Macron warns against ‘escalation’ after Biden labels Putin a ‘butcher’French President Emmanuel Macron on Sunday warned against verbal “escalation” with Moscow, after US President Joe Biden called Russian leader Vladimir ... World News
-
Orban scores crushing victory as Ukraine war solidifies supportHungary’s nationalist Prime Minister Viktor Orban scored a fourth consecutive landslide win in Sunday’s election, as voters endorsed his ambition of a ... World News