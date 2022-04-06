Germany must supply Ukraine with arms that can be used: Scholz

Germany can only supply arms to Ukraine that the country’s army will know how to use, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said on Wednesday.

“These are very old inventories that were used by the NVA [army of former Communist East Germany], which have the advantage that they can be used particularly well in Ukraine because they have experience with this equipment,” Scholz told lawmakers in the Bundestag lower house of parliament.



“We have to supply equipment that can be used.”

Following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, Germany said it would supply Strela missiles, among other arms, to Ukraine, staging a historic reversal of its policy of not sending weapons to conflict zones.

