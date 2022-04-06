Russian strikes kill two in Donetsk region: Ukraine official

Russian strikes Wednesday killed at least two people and wounded five others near a humanitarian distribution point in the east Ukraine region of Donetsk, the regional governor said.



“The humanitarian aid distribution point in Vugledar was targeted by artillery of fascist Russian forces. So far, two people are dead and five are wounded,” Pavlo Kyrylenko said in a statement on social media.



The strikes come shortly after Moscow pulled back its invading forces from major cities in the center of Ukraine and announced it would focus its military offensive on taking control of the eastern Donbas region.



Kyrylenko posted images to his official Telegram account showing what appeared to be the inside of a school building with its windows blown in from the strikes and several desks overturned.



Rescue workers were on the scene, the pictures showed, attending to people caught up in the strike.



The city of Donetsk, the administrative capital of the region, is located around 55 kilometers (34 miles) northeast of Vugledar, and has been controlled by pro-Moscow separatists since 2014.



