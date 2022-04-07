.
Pakistan top court rules against PM, restores Parliament

Pakistan's Prime Minister Imran Khan gestures during an interview with Reuters in Islamabad, Pakistan, on June 4, 2021. (Reuters)
The Associated Press, Islamabad

Pakistan’s Supreme Court says Prime Minister Imran Khan’s move to dissolve Parliament was illegal and is ordering that the house be restored.

The decision on Thursday came after four days of hearings by the top court. Khan will now face a no-confidence vote by lawmakers that he had tried to sidestep.

The assembly will likely convene to vote on Saturday. The opposition has said it has 172 votes in the 340-seat house to oust Khan.

