Ukraine’s Dnipro airport ‘destroyed’ by Russian shelling

Ukraine's Dnipro airport before it was destroyed by Russian shelling. (Twitter)
Ukraine's Dnipro airport before it was destroyed by Russian shelling. (Twitter)
Ukraine’s Dnipro airport ‘destroyed’ by Russian shelling

AFP, Kyiv

Published: Updated:

The airport in the Ukrainian city of Dnipro has been badly damaged in fresh Russian shelling, a local official said on Sunday.

“There has been another attack on Dnipro airport. There is nothing left of it. The airport itself and the infrastructure around it has been destroyed,” the head of the city’s military administration, Valentin Reznichenko, said on Telegram.

“Rockets keep flying and flying,” he added.

He said authorities were seeking to clarify information about victims.

An AFP reporter saw black smoke in the sky above the airport and fire trucks entering its grounds.

A plane also took off from the airport later on Sunday, suggesting the runway was still functioning.

Reznichenko said attacks on the city, which lies on the banks of Dnieper River, intensified on Sunday.

The industrial city of one million people has been targeted by Russian forces since Moscow’s invasion but has so far been spared major destruction.

The announcement came as Ukraine, which rebuffed a Russian offensive on Kyiv, anticipates a renewed Kremlin attack on the east and south of the country.

