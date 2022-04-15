China conducts military drills around Taiwan in response to US
China’s military said it conducted military drills around Taiwan on Friday, according to state broadcaster.
The drills are targeted at the “wrong signal” the United States has sent about Taiwan, a spokesman for the People’s Liberation Army Eastern Theater Command said on Friday, CCTV reported.
