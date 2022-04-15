.
.
.
.
Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language

China conducts military drills around Taiwan in response to US

  • Font
Chinese Navy warships take part in an international fleet review to celebrate the 60th anniversary of the founding of the People's Liberation Army Navy in Qingdao, Shandong province April 23, 2009. REUTERS/Guang Niu/Pool (CHINA POLITICS MILITARY IMAGE OF THE DAY TOP PICTURE)
Chinese Navy warships take part in an international fleet review to celebrate the 60th anniversary of the founding of the People's Liberation Army Navy in Qingdao, Shandong province April 23, 2009. (File photo: Reuters)

China conducts military drills around Taiwan in response to US

Reuters, Beijing

Published: Updated:

China’s military said it conducted military drills around Taiwan on Friday, according to state broadcaster.

The drills are targeted at the “wrong signal” the United States has sent about Taiwan, a spokesman for the People’s Liberation Army Eastern Theater Command said on Friday, CCTV reported.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Read more:

Taiwan’s security as tech hub is of global concern, visiting US senator says

Six US lawmakers arrive in Taiwan on unannounced trip

Taiwan issues first war survival handbook amid China threat

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Editor's Choice
Top Content Trending
Before you go
Khota: The Ancient Fadak - Episode 13 Khota: The Ancient Fadak - Episode 13
Explore More