Russia will not use nuclear weapons in Ukraine, Foreign Minister Lavrov says

Russia will use only conventional weapons in Ukraine, Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said in response to a question about the possible use of nuclear arms in the war.

The comments, in an interview Tuesday to India Today television, are among the most categorical from a senior Russian official on the issue, although Lavrov isn’t directly responsible for military decision-making.



For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.



Western intelligence officials have warned that the Kremlin might turn to tactical or other limited nuclear weapons from its arsenal if its invasion of its southern neighbor continues to struggle.

Advertisement

In the interview, Lavrov said Russia’s military operation has entered a new phase and will continue. Ukraine said the Kremlin started a new offensive in the Donbas region overnight.

Read more:

Zelenskyy echoes concern Russia may use nuclear arms

US cannot ‘take lightly’ threat Russia could use nuclear weapons: CIA chief

Russia warns of Baltic nuclear deployment if NATO admits Sweden, Finland