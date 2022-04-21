Pentagon developed custom-made ‘Ghost drone’ for Ukraine to use against Russia

The Pentagon has developed a weapon specifically for Ukraine to use against Russia as the Kremlin shows no signs of easing its invasion, a senior US defense official said Thursday.

The “Phoenix Ghost” is a drone similar to the Switchblade drone, which the Pentagon has already dispatched to Ukraine.

Advertisement

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

“It’s designed to deliver a punch,” the official told reporters, speaking on condition of anonymity.

Washington will provide more than 120 of these custom-made drones to Ukraine, which will help them target Russian troops and equipment.

But the official would not elaborate on the “one-way drone.” Later, Pentagon Press Secretary John Kirby said the unmanned aerial system was designed to attack targets. Kirby also said it was already in development before Russia invaded Ukraine almost two months ago.

The senior defense official also said Moscow had sent in three more battalion tactical groups (BTGs) since Wednesday, providing an update on the number of Russian forces inside Ukraine.

“The Russians are also flowing in additional… capabilities, still doing their shaping, adding battalion tactical groups in the theater,” the official said.

Also, on Thursday, US President Joe Biden announced another $800 million in new military assistance for Ukraine.

The Pentagon released a statement saying the latest drawdown of military aid for Ukraine would include:

72 155mm Howitzers and 144,000 artillery rounds

72 Tactical Vehicles to tow 155mm Howitzers

Over 121 Phoenix Ghost Tactical Unmanned Aerial Systems

Field equipment and spare parts

Read more: US started training Ukrainians on Howitzers in country outside of Ukraine: Pentagon