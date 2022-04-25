Russia announces ceasefire around Mariupol’s Azovstal steel plant: Ministry
Russia’s defense ministry on Monday announced a ceasefire around the Azovstal steel plant in Mariupol to allow a civilian evacuation from the industrial area that has been sheltering the remaining Ukrainian resistance in the port city.
Russian troops “from 14:00 Moscow time (1100 GMT) on April 25, 2022, will unilaterally stop any hostilities, withdraw units to a safe distance and ensure the withdrawal of” civilians, the defense ministry said in a statement.
For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.
It said the civilians will be taken “in any direction they have chosen.”
It added that the Ukrainian side should show “readiness” to start the humanitarian evacuations “by raising white flags” at Azovstal.
According to the ministry, this information will be communicated to those inside Azovstal “via radio channels” every 30 minutes.
Russia last week said it had gained full control of the strategic eastern Ukrainian city, except for its huge Azovstal industrial area.
President Vladimir Putin ordered a blockade of the steelworks, where hundreds of civilians are reportedly sheltering with Ukrainian troops.
Read more:
Face-off with Russia over Ukraine lifts military spending in 2021: Think tank SIPRI
Western plot to kill prominent Russian journalist foiled, says Putin
Art seized at US homes as part of crackdown on wealthy Russians amid Ukraine war
-
Ukraine proposes talks with Russia near besieged Mariupol plantUkraine has invited Russia to talks near the Azovstal plant in Mariupol, where Ukrainian fighters and civilians are holding out in a city largely ... World News
-
Ukraine’s Zelenskyy and Turkey’s Erdogan discuss besieged MariupolUkrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said on Sunday he discussed with Turkey’s Recep Tayyip Erdogan the need for the immediate evacuation of ... World News
-
Mariupol evacuation ‘thwarted’ by Russian forces: City officialAn attempted Ukrainian evacuation of civilians from the shattered city of Mariupol, where many remain trapped, was “thwarted” by Russian forces on ... World News