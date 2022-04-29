Ukraine’s Zelenskyy sees big risk that Russia talks will end
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Friday said there was a big risk that peace talks with Moscow would end and blamed public anger over what he said were atrocities by Russian troops, Interfax Ukraine reported.
Russia sent tens of thousands of troops into Ukraine on February 24 in what it called a “special operation” to degrade its southern neighbor’s military capabilities and root out people it called dangerous nationalists.
Ukrainian forces have mounted stiff resistance and the West has imposed sweeping sanctions on Russia in an effort to force it to withdraw its forces.
Ukraine has accused Russian troops of committing atrocities when they retreated from towns outside the capital Kyiv.
Moscow says the accusations are designed to derail peace talks or serve as a pretext for the West to impose more sanctions against it.
