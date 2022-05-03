.
Russia hits logistics center near Ukraine’s Odesa used to deliver foreign weapons

Fire burns in a building damaged by a missile strike, as Russia's attack on Ukraine continues, in Kyiv, Ukraine, in this handout picture released on April 29, 2022. (File photo: Reuters)
Russia Ukraine conflict

Reuters

Published: Updated:

Russian high-precision missiles have hit a logistics center located at a military airfield near Ukraine’s Odesa which was used to deliver weaponry given to Kyiv by the West, the Russian defense ministry said on Tuesday.

“Hangars containing unmanned Bayraktar TB2 drones, as well as missile weapons and ammunition from the US and European countries, were destroyed,” the statement said.

On Monday, evening governor of Odesa Maksym Marchenko said on Telegram that a rocket strike had hit the Black Sea port city on Monday evening, causing deaths and injuries.

