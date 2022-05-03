.
Two dead in central China building collapse: State media

Rescue workers work at a site where a building collapsed in Changsha, Hunan province, China April 29, 2022. (Reuters)
AFP

Published: Updated:

At least two people have died in a commercial building collapse in central China’s Hunan province, the official Xinhua news agency said Tuesday, four days into a rescue operation searching for dozens still missing.

“Nine people have been extracted, and two have died,” Xinhua reported on Tuesday citing local officials, without specifying if the dead were among those extracted from the rubble.

