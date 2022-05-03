Two dead in central China building collapse: State media

At least two people have died in a commercial building collapse in central China’s Hunan province, the official Xinhua news agency said Tuesday, four days into a rescue operation searching for dozens still missing.

“Nine people have been extracted, and two have died,” Xinhua reported on Tuesday citing local officials, without specifying if the dead were among those extracted from the rubble.

