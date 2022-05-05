Risk high of civil planes being accidentally targeted in Ukraine war: EU regulator
The European Union’s Aviation Safety Agency (EASA) regulator warned on Thursday of increased risks to airlines due to the war in Ukraine, such as civil planes being accidentally targeted as well as an increased risk of cyber attacks.
“As shown by previous wars, misidentification is easy in confused arenas of warfare. The development of this risk is common to all combatants. If we add in the likelihood of jamming of electronic aids that may be involved with navigation and or...identification tools, then it is easy to see the potential for innocent aircraft being subject to missiles or radar laid weapons,” it said in a document published online.
For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.
The EASA’s statement did not specify that its warning related to Ukraine’s airspace, but was more generically related to risks to planes from the conflict between Russia and Ukraine.
The regulator added there were also risks related to an increase in the number of military operations using civilian airports, and the fact that “military drones and aircraft operating in the conflict zone may inadvertently infringe adjacent civil airspace.”
Read more: Russia ‘violated’ promised truce at Mariupol plant: Ukrainian commander
-
Sell seized Russian assets to rebuild Ukraine: EU chiefThe EU should confiscate and sell Russian assets it has seized and use the proceeds to rebuild war-scarred Ukraine, EU chief Charles Michel said in an ... World News
-
Russia ‘violated’ promised truce at Mariupol plant: Ukrainian commanderRussia “violated” a promised truce at Mariupol’s steelworks, where Ukrainian forces are making a last stand in the city, a Ukrainian commander said ... World News
-
The longer EU pays for Russian oil, ‘the longer this war will continue’: Ukraine FMIf the European Union does not introduce an embargo on Russian oil, then Russia will continue to profit from selling oil and gas which pumps more ... Energy
-
Finland is prepared for Russia cutting its gas supplies, says ministerFinland is prepared for the possibility of its eastern neighbor Russia cutting off its gas deliveries, a government minister told Reuters, ahead of ... Energy
-
UK, Japan leaders announce defense deal to counter Russian aggressionThe militaries of Britain and Japan will “work more closely together” under a defense deal that British Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced during ... World News
-
Ukraine FM: Russian invasion ‘absolutely unprovoked,’ ‘attack against humanity’Russia’s invasion of Ukraine was “absolutely unprovoked” and is an “attack against humanity,” Ukraine’s Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba told Al Hadath ... World News
-
Ukraine’s Zelenskyy launches crowdfunding platform to help win warUkrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Thursday launched a global crowdfunding platform to help Kyiv win the war with Russia and rebuild the ... World News