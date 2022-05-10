Ukraine has killed 8 to 10 Russian generals: US Defense Intelligence Agency

Ukraine has killed between eight and ten Russian generals during the ongoing conflict, the head of the US Defense Intelligence Agency Lt. Gen. Scott Berrier said on Tuesday.

During a Senate Armed Services Committee hearing, Republican Senator Tom Cotton asked: “Does the fact that Russia is losing all these generals suggest to you that these generals are having to go forward to ensure their orders are executed?”

Berrier replied: “Yes.”

The DIA chief said: “I think the Ukrainians have it right in terms of grit and how they face the defense of their nation.”

He added: “I’m not sure that Russian soldiers from the far-flung Russian military districts really understand that.”

Last month, Russia promoted a new war commander to take control of the Ukraine operations as Moscow struggled to achieve its goals since it launched the “special military operation” – the description it labelled its invasion of Ukraine – on February 24.

US officials, however, said that the change in command did not erase the “strategic failure” Russia faced in Ukraine amid a strong resistance put up by Kyiv and the support it received from the US and EU.

