.
.
.
.
Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language

US Air Force says it conducted successful hypersonic weapon test

  • Font
An Israeli interception missile from the Iron Dome defence system, is fired above the southern Israeli city of Ashkelon on November 13, 2019, to intercept incoming short-range rockets launched from the Palestinian Gaza Strip. Two more Palestinians were killed in the morning in an Israeli strike in the Gaza Strip, the enclave's health ministry said, as Israel said it was targeting rocket-launching squads and militant sites. The deaths brought the Gaza toll to 18 people killed since an exchange of fire began on November 12 with an Israeli targeted strike on an Islamic Jihad commander sparking retaliatory rocket launches. (AFP)
File photo. (AFP)

US Air Force says it conducted successful hypersonic weapon test

Reuters

Published: Updated:

The US Air Force said on Monday it had conducted a successful test of a hypersonic weapon, which flew at five times the speed of sound.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

The test was conducted on Saturday off the coast of Southern California when a B-52 bomber released an Air-launched Rapid Response Weapon (ARRW), the Air Force said in a statement.

“Following separation from the aircraft, the ARRW’s booster ignited and burned for expected duration, achieving hypersonic speeds five times greater than the speed of sound,” it said.

The United States is not alone in developing hypersonic weapons, whose speed and maneuverability make them difficult to track and intercept.

Russia has fired hypersonic missiles at targets in Ukraine and China has tested hypersonic weapons, US military officials have said. China’s foreign ministry denied in October that it had conducted a weapons test.

Read more:

Russia’s use of hypersonic weapons in Ukraine is not ‘game-changing’: US General

New Russian missile to carry several hypersonic weapons: Officer

Russia used hypersonic missiles in Ukraine: Defense ministry

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
Top Content Trending
Before you go
Khota: The Ancient Fadak - Episode 14 Khota: The Ancient Fadak - Episode 14
Explore More