US Air Force says it conducted successful hypersonic weapon test
The US Air Force said on Monday it had conducted a successful test of a hypersonic weapon, which flew at five times the speed of sound.
For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.
The test was conducted on Saturday off the coast of Southern California when a B-52 bomber released an Air-launched Rapid Response Weapon (ARRW), the Air Force said in a statement.
“Following separation from the aircraft, the ARRW’s booster ignited and burned for expected duration, achieving hypersonic speeds five times greater than the speed of sound,” it said.
The United States is not alone in developing hypersonic weapons, whose speed and maneuverability make them difficult to track and intercept.
Russia has fired hypersonic missiles at targets in Ukraine and China has tested hypersonic weapons, US military officials have said. China’s foreign ministry denied in October that it had conducted a weapons test.
Read more:
Russia’s use of hypersonic weapons in Ukraine is not ‘game-changing’: US General
New Russian missile to carry several hypersonic weapons: Officer
Russia used hypersonic missiles in Ukraine: Defense ministry
-
Russia’s use of hypersonic weapons in Ukraine is not ‘game-changing’: US GeneralUS Joint Chiefs Chairman General Mark Milley said on Wednesday that the Russian use of hypersonic weapons in the war against Ukraine was not having ... World News
-
New Russian missile to carry several hypersonic weapons: OfficerA new Russian intercontinental ballistic missile is capable of carrying several hypersonic weapons, a senior Russian military officer said on ... World News
-
Russia used hypersonic missiles in Ukraine: Defense ministryRussia used its newest Kinzhal hypersonic missiles for the first time in Ukraine on Friday to destroy a weapons storage site in the country’s west, ... World News